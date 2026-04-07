Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,180,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 596,942 shares.The stock last traded at $6.6050 and had previously closed at $6.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coloplast A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Coloplast A/S Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 27.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coloplast A/S

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Coloplast A/S is a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices and services focused on intimate healthcare. The company specializes in solutions designed to assist individuals with chronic medical conditions, aiming to improve quality of life through innovative products. Coloplast’s offerings span ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology, targeting patients who require long-term support and specialized treatments.

In its ostomy business, Coloplast provides pouches, skin barriers and accessories for patients who have had surgical procedures to divert bodily waste.

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