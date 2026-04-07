Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.6476 and last traded at $4.6476, with a volume of 3184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saipem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saipem has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Saipem Stock Performance

About Saipem

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

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Saipem is a leading global engineering and construction company specializing in upstream, midstream and downstream projects for the oil and gas industry. The company offers a full suite of services including engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for onshore and offshore facilities, as well as specialized drilling services. Its expertise spans the development of floating production units, subsea pipelines, and complex petrochemical plants, catering to major energy producers and national oil companies around the world.

In addition to its core oil and gas portfolio, Saipem has expanded into renewable energy and infrastructure markets, leveraging its engineering capabilities in areas such as offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.

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