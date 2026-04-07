Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$185.11 and last traded at C$182.08, with a volume of 281965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$180.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$101.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$107.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of C$130.82.

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Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$140.41. The company has a market cap of C$88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.6164609 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

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Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

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