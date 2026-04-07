Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.61 and last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 8464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.39.

Pinetree Capital Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 63.66, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.81. The firm has a market cap of C$79.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

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