Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 307,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 96,613 shares.The stock last traded at $46.25 and had previously closed at $46.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGPYY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sage Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGPYY

Sage Group Stock Up 0.3%

About Sage Group

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

(Get Free Report)

Sage Group plc is a global provider of business management software and services tailored primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises. The company delivers a suite of cloud-based and on-premises solutions designed to simplify accounting, payroll, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payment processing. Through its flagship Sage Business Cloud platform, Sage enables customers to manage financials, operations and workforce activities via integrated applications and data analytics.

The company’s product portfolio includes accounting and invoicing tools, payroll management systems, payment solutions and HR management software.

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