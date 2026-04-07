Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 and last traded at GBX 5.80, with a volume of 55093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50.
Directa Plus Stock Up 5.5%
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.74.
About Directa Plus
Directa Plus launched the Graphehe Factory in 2010, an industrial plant able to produce up to 30 tonnes of different grades of G+® depending on the market’s needs.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.