Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 and last traded at GBX 5.80, with a volume of 55093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50.

Directa Plus Stock Up 5.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.74.

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About Directa Plus

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Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors. The markets where G+® is already at a commercial stage are: textile, environment, composites, elastomers and tires, battery and paints.

Directa Plus launched the Graphehe Factory in 2010, an industrial plant able to produce up to 30 tonnes of different grades of G+® depending on the market’s needs.

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