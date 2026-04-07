Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 and last traded at GBX 27.95, with a volume of 226286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50.

Windar Photonics Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £27.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.67.

About Windar Photonics

(Get Free Report)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER that works as a mediator between the WindEYE and the wind turbine controller; and retrofit control system. Windar Photonics PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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