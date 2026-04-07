Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 and last traded at GBX 219, with a volume of 26750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.

Aptitude Software Group Trading Up 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £117.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 236.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.05.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally. Fynapse provides a single view of finance and business data, unparalleled performance and automation, faster and better insights, user-friendly functionality and market-leading total cost of ownership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.