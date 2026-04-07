American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) and XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Head-To-Head Review

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of American Battery Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk and Volatility

American Battery Technology has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XCHG has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology -436.31% -46.98% -42.78% XCHG N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Battery Technology and XCHG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares American Battery Technology and XCHG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $4.29 million 83.35 -$46.76 million ($0.40) -6.79 XCHG $42.20 million 1.61 -$11.94 million ($0.08) -14.26

XCHG has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. XCHG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Battery Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Battery Technology and XCHG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 XCHG 1 1 0 0 1.50

Summary

XCHG beats American Battery Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About XCHG

(Get Free Report)

XCHG Limited, branded as XCharge, is a company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture, and sell electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions under the X-Charge name in Europe, China, the United States, and other international markets. The company focuses on DC fast-charging infrastructure, including its C6 and C7 series chargers and Net Zero battery-integrated fast-charging systems, and also provides related software upgrades and hardware maintenance services for EV manufacturers, energy companies, and charge point operators. Founded in 2015, XCHG positions itself as a global provider of integrated EV charging solutions that combine high-power charging with smart energy management.

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