Contrasting Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Able View Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Cintas shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Cintas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Able View Global and Cintas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able View Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cintas 1 7 5 1 2.43

Risk & Volatility

Cintas has a consensus price target of $215.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.52%. Given Cintas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cintas is more favorable than Able View Global.

Able View Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cintas has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Able View Global and Cintas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able View Global $128.93 million 0.26 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Cintas $10.34 billion 6.58 $1.81 billion $3.54 48.04

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than Able View Global.

Profitability

This table compares Able View Global and Cintas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able View Global N/A N/A N/A Cintas 17.57% 41.47% 19.36%

Summary

Cintas beats Able View Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Able View Global

(Get Free Report)

Able View Global Inc. operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. In addition, the company offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. It provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cintas Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation.

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