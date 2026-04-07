Reviewing Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) and Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH)

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) and Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adagene and Anthera Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Adagene alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagene $7.67 million 28.79 -$33.42 million N/A N/A Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adagene.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adagene and Anthera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagene 1 0 2 2 3.00 Anthera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Adagene currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.76%. Given Adagene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adagene is more favorable than Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Adagene has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Adagene shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Adagene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adagene and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagene N/A N/A N/A Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adagene beats Anthera Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adagene

(Get Free Report)

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors. It also offers ADG104, an anti-PD-L1 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical development; ADG125, a novel anti-CSF-1R mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial; ADG206, a masked, Fc engineered anti-CD137 agonistic POWERbody; ADG153, a masked anti-CD47 IgG1 SAFEbody, which is in preclinical for the treatment hematologic and solid tumors; ADG138, novel HER2xCD3 POWERbody, which is in preclinical for the treatment HER2-expressing solid tumors; and ADG152, a v POWERbody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment off-tumor toxicities, as well as develops anti-CD28 bispecific POWERbody TCEs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy. The company has license agreements with Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.