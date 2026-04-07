JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$153.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$147.00 to C$153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$156.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$154.00.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$147.44. 322,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$126.11 and a 1 year high of C$154.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$143.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.35.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 27.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$135.68 per share, with a total value of C$1,004,032.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,004,032. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$141.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,463.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,071 shares in the company, valued at C$2,690,345.97. This trade represents a 3.36% increase in their position. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

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CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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