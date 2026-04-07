ATB Cormark Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TCL.A. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.25 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Transcontinental

Transcontinental Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of TSE TCL.A traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.41. 588,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,247. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$4.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$452.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Transcontinental had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of C$263.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transcontinental will post 2.439834 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcontinental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting. The company offers premedia, printing, and distribution services through the printing segment. Publishers, retailers, cataloguers, and marketers are some of the customers who tap TC Transcontinental for these printing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.