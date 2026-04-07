Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,600 and last traded at GBX 8,748.93, with a volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,900.

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,890.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,199.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 147.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.29.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mountview Estates news, insider Duncan M. Sinclair bought 1,050 shares of Mountview Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,750 per share, for a total transaction of £91,875. Insiders bought 3,215 shares of company stock worth $28,088,300 in the last three months. 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units. Its properties are located in Belsize Park, London. Mountview Estates P.L.C. was incorporated in 1937 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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