Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lipocine Q1 Earnings

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lipocine in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lipocine’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,658. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Lipocine had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 487.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Higuchi bought 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,150.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 163,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,783.85. This trade represents a 301.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,178.37. The trade was a 18.43% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 173,000 shares of company stock worth $353,400 in the last 90 days. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Lipocine News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lipocine this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Mahesh Patel purchased 25,000 shares (~$2.03 avg), increasing his stake ~18%. Insider buying from senior management often signals confidence in the company’s prospects and can support short-term buying interest. Read More.

CEO Mahesh Patel purchased 25,000 shares (~$2.03 avg), increasing his stake ~18%. Insider buying from senior management often signals confidence in the company’s prospects and can support short-term buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Director John W. Higuchi bought 123,000 shares (~$2.05 avg), a large increase in his holding. Substantial director-level purchases can amplify the positive signal from the CEO buy and attract momentum-seeking investors. Read More.

Director John W. Higuchi bought 123,000 shares (~$2.05 avg), a large increase in his holding. Substantial director-level purchases can amplify the positive signal from the CEO buy and attract momentum-seeking investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its EPS estimates across Q1–Q4 and cut its FY2026 loss forecast to ($1.91) from ($2.27) while maintaining a “Neutral” rating — model improvements but no upgrade. The revisions reduce downside in institutional models but leave the street view unchanged for now.

HC Wainwright raised its EPS estimates across Q1–Q4 and cut its FY2026 loss forecast to ($1.91) from ($2.27) while maintaining a “Neutral” rating — model improvements but no upgrade. The revisions reduce downside in institutional models but leave the street view unchanged for now. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity shows modest new/added positions (Citadel, Jane Street, Renaissance, Boothbay, Geode). Total institutional ownership remains low (~9.1%), so inflows are supportive but not yet a major demand driver. Read More.

Institutional activity shows modest new/added positions (Citadel, Jane Street, Renaissance, Boothbay, Geode). Total institutional ownership remains low (~9.1%), so inflows are supportive but not yet a major demand driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into potential shareholder claims against Lipocine’s executives. The probe raises litigation risk and could create headline-driven volatility or costs if it advances. Read More.

Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into potential shareholder claims against Lipocine’s executives. The probe raises litigation risk and could create headline-driven volatility or costs if it advances. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Despite a recent quarterly beat (reported March 10), Lipocine remains unprofitable with large negative margins and a history of losses — a structural risk that keeps valuation speculative and makes the stock sensitive to fundraising, clinical progress, or regulatory news. Read More.

Lipocine Company Profile

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Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oral drug delivery technologies. The company’s core expertise lies in lipid-based formulations designed to improve the bioavailability of therapeutics that traditionally require injectable administration. By leveraging proprietary technologies, Lipocine aims to offer patient-friendly alternatives with the potential for more consistent pharmacokinetic profiles and improved compliance.

The company’s lead product, TLANDO (LPCN 1021), is an oral testosterone replacement therapy approved by the U.S.

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