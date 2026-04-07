Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.5174, but opened at $45.75. Fresnillo shares last traded at $45.1850, with a volume of 1,216 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNLPF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Fresnillo Trading Up 0.8%

About Fresnillo

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

Further Reading

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