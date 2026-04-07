Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.27, but opened at $63.70. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $63.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Stella-Jones Stock Down 4.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $529.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.50 million.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc is a North American producer and distributor of pressure-treated wood products used in infrastructure, utility and residential applications. The company’s core offerings include treated railroad ties, utility poles, crossarms, landscape timbers and posts designed to withstand environmental stresses and extend service life. These products support a range of end markets from railways and power transmission to fencing and outdoor construction.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Stella-Jones has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to establish a network of manufacturing and treatment facilities across Canada and the United States.

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