AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 19,679 shares.The stock last traded at $23.4080 and had previously closed at $24.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on SKFRY. Zacks Research lowered AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded AB SKF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
View Our Latest Research Report on AB SKF
AB SKF Stock Performance
AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). AB SKF had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AB SKF
AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company’s products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.
Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world’s first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.
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