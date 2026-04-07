AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 19,679 shares.The stock last traded at $23.4080 and had previously closed at $24.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SKFRY. Zacks Research lowered AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded AB SKF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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AB SKF Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). AB SKF had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company’s products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world’s first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.

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