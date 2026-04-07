Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.5750. 2,416,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,677,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded Critical Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Critical Metals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRML. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the first quarter worth $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 582.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 272.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 332,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 142.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

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