Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $440.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.37.

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Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.3%

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.11. 479,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,597. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $346.31 and a twelve month high of $499.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.43.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 4,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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