Emera (TSE:EMA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$73.78 and last traded at C$73.72, with a volume of 96576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$73.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Emera from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Emera from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Emera from C$73.00 to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Emera from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Emera from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.31.

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Emera Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.34.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emera had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 13.11%.The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1991627 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

Further Reading

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