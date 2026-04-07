Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) were down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.4850. Approximately 25,748,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 91,375,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Key Plug Power News

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plug Power from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Plug Power Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 229.83%.The firm had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plug Power news, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 333,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,365.53. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,599,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,311,000 after buying an additional 19,967,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,258,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,268,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,323 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,695,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 714,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $27,684,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

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