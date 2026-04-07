Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.45 and last traded at $80.45. Approximately 492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERFSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Eurofins Scient Stock Up 0.5%

Eurofins Scient Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55.

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Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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