ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.65. 3,824,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,938,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.
More ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil News
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Physical crude prices are reportedly trading near $150/barrel for some grades as the Hormuz crisis worsens, signaling a severe supply squeeze that supports leveraged oil ETFs. Physical oil prices hit record highs near $150 a barrel as Hormuz crisis worsens
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary says crude “continues to jump” after recent attacks (Kharg Island) and geopolitical headlines, feeding momentum into oil-focused leveraged products. Crude Oil Price Analysis – Oil Continues to Jump on Headlines
- Positive Sentiment: Technical and fundamental calls point to WTI near $120 (and upside targets higher) as Strait of Hormuz tensions push risk premia into prices — supportive for UCO’s leveraged exposure. Oil Price Forecast: WTI Near $120 as Strait of Hormuz Tensions Drive Breakout
- Positive Sentiment: Political escalation risk increased after public threats to Iran and deadlines for reopening the strait, lifting near-term oil risk premia. Oil prices rise as Trump reaffirms Tuesday deadline for bombarding Iran’s power plants, bridges
- Positive Sentiment: Major bank commentary (Westpac) expects elevated oil prices through 2Q due to prolonged conflict — a macro view that supports sustained demand for leveraged oil plays. Iran War Will Keep Oil Prices High Through 2Q, Westpac Says
- Positive Sentiment: Leveraged ETFs were among the best performers in March as war-driven volatility boosted returns for double?and?inverse funds, a tailwind for UCO flows. Best-Performing Leveraged ETFs of March
- Neutral Sentiment: Market structure changes — India’s NSE launching Platts-based crude futures — may increase regional hedging/liquidity but are timing-neutral for immediate price direction. India’s NSE to launch Platts?based crude futures in tie-up with S&P Global Energy
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-lived profit-taking and truce rumors have caused intermittent pullbacks, making volatility and headline risk the primary trade drivers. Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: WTI Eyes $115 as Truce Rumors Spark Profit-Taking – What’s Next for Oil?
- Negative Sentiment: India resuming purchases from Iran after a seven?year hiatus could provide alternative supply routes and weaken the tightness premium if volumes scale. India turns to Iran for oil and gas after 7-year hiatus, signaling limits to U.S. tilt
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that OPEC+ will boost output once the Strait reopens create a potential medium-term cap on prices, which could reduce upside for leveraged oil ETFs if realized. OPEC+ agrees to boost oil output when Strait of Hormuz reopens
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.