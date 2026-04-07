ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.65. 3,824,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,938,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

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ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 115,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 202.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period.

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ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

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