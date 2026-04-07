Sun Summit Minerals (CVE:SMN) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 146,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,008,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sun Summit Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Lock sold 460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$64,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,409,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,302. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Summit Minerals

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of totaling approximately 52,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia; and holds 100% interest in the JD project covering an area of totaling approximately 16,000 hectares located in the Toodoggone region, British Columbia.

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