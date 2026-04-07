South Shore Capital Advisors Takes Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $183.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.52 and a 200 day moving average of $216.00. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $287.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.25.

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Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

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