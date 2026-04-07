KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $33.07 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $33,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 475,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 986,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,980,000 after purchasing an additional 66,885 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 988,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 123,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

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