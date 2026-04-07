Q1 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Lifted by KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.74 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.53 EPS.

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Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised Diamondback Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $199.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

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Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $197.28. 941,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,370. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,733,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $821,649,000 after acquiring an additional 163,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,621,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $844,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,159,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $775,607,000 after acquiring an additional 532,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,332,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,363,000 after acquiring an additional 534,073 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,828,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $575,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,798 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $1,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,561.40. This represents a 57.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $9,764,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 982,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,220,806.72. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,209,212 shares of company stock valued at $199,689,401 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Diamondback Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp sharply raised multi-quarter and full?year EPS forecasts and kept an Overweight rating with a $225 price target — they lifted FY2026 to $20.74 (from $13.24) and FY2027 to $19.53 (from $15.16), and raised many quarterly estimates. That materially improves earnings expectations versus the street consensus (~$15.49) and is a primary driver of positive investor sentiment.

KeyCorp sharply raised multi-quarter and full?year EPS forecasts and kept an Overweight rating with a $225 price target — they lifted FY2026 to $20.74 (from $13.24) and FY2027 to $19.53 (from $15.16), and raised many quarterly estimates. That materially improves earnings expectations versus the street consensus (~$15.49) and is a primary driver of positive investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback launched tender offers to repurchase its 4.400% Senior Notes due 2051 and 4.250% Senior Notes due 2052 — a move that can reduce long?duration interest obligations and improve balance?sheet flexibility (though it will use cash). Diamondback tender offers

Diamondback launched tender offers to repurchase its 4.400% Senior Notes due 2051 and 4.250% Senior Notes due 2052 — a move that can reduce long?duration interest obligations and improve balance?sheet flexibility (though it will use cash). Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces revisiting Diamondback’s 56% one?year gain highlight durable advantages (low?cost Permian drilling, strong cash flow, high recovery) but reiterate risks (rising costs, reserve cuts, leverage). These balanced takes keep long?term investor interest but add caution around execution and cost trends. Yahoo: Should you invest now? Zacks: Should you invest now?

Media pieces revisiting Diamondback’s 56% one?year gain highlight durable advantages (low?cost Permian drilling, strong cash flow, high recovery) but reiterate risks (rising costs, reserve cuts, leverage). These balanced takes keep long?term investor interest but add caution around execution and cost trends. Negative Sentiment: Diamondback’s public float expanded after the company’s largest shareholder completed a secondary offering of ~11 million shares (~$1.9B). Although the sale didn’t dilute existing shareholders (shares were sold by an insider), the higher available supply can create near?term selling pressure and weigh on valuation multiples, moderating the rally. Yahoo: Float expands

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

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Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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