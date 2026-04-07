What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for SMC Q2 Earnings?

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Summit Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

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Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $142.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMC. Summit Redstone set a $47.00 price objective on Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised Summit Midstream Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

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Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 134,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

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Summit Midstream Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership that provides gathering, compression, processing and transportation services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil in key U.S. onshore basins. The company’s assets include a network of intrastate and interstate pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities designed to serve producers, marketers and end users throughout the Appalachian, Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

In the Appalachian region, Summit operates extensive gathering lines and multiple gas-processing complexes connected to the Mountaineer NGL Hub, one of the largest fractionation and storage hubs in the Mid-Atlantic.

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