Best Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now – April 7th

UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, and Intuitive Surgical are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that provide medical products and services—including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals, health insurers, and other healthcare service providers—and are bought and sold on public stock exchanges. For investors, they offer exposure to the sector’s growth and relatively defensive demand but come with industry-specific risks such as regulatory decisions, drug-development outcomes, patent expirations, and reimbursement dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

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UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

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Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

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