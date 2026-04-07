Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,786 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $102,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

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Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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