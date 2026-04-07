Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $80.97 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,906 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $80,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 52,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average is $121.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $126.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

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