Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,605 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,605 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.0% during the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 723.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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