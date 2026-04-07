Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS Stock Position Decreased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,185 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.08, for a total transaction of $1,613,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,146.72. This represents a 29.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.13, for a total transaction of $108,672.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,698.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,674 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,838. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $320.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $361.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.11.

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Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $287.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.59 and a 12-month high of $345.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $625.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of flow control products and solutions designed to ensure the safe, efficient delivery and use of water. Founded in 1874 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation for engineering innovation in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing, heating, cooling and water treatment systems. Watts operates through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product lines that address application-specific requirements in water safety, pressure regulation, flow control and filtration.

The company’s product offerings span backflow preventers, pressure reducing valves, relief valves and steam traps, as well as hydronic balancing and temperature control devices for heating systems.

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