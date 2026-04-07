Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

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