Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 615,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,568 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citrine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

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Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

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