Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 74,692 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,692 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $71,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cooke Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,431,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

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