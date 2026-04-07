iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $27,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $96.96.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3329 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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