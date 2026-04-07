Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $51.89 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 540,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $51,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,977,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

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