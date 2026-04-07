Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $9.73 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,063 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,200. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $820,604.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,432.68. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,283 shares of company stock worth $1,040,947 in the last ninety days. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $110.00.

View Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 2.0%

CHH opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.18. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 541.07% and a net margin of 23.17%.The company had revenue of $390.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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