Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $127.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $127,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,629,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,626,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $431.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.50 and its 200 day moving average is $463.54.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

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