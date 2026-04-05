Westwood Wealth Management Makes New $8.89 Million Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 233,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 6.7% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,081.2% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $39.33 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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