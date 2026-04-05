NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Cut by Wincap Financial LLC

Wincap Financial LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.7% of Wincap Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,401,616 shares of company stock valued at $253,555,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $177.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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