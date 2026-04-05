Myriad Asset Management US LP Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Myriad Asset Management US LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, Munro Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,294,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Uber Technologies
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:UBER opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Uber agreed to acquire Blacklane, adding a global premium chauffeur/pre?booked executive travel business to diversify beyond core ride?hail and deepen corporate/luxury reach — a move analysts say supports higher-margin revenue and narrows valuation concerns. Uber’s Blacklane Deal Puts Focus On Premium Growth And Valuation Gap
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy on UBER with a $103 price target, explicitly citing the Blacklane deal — institutional support that could underpin the stock ifexecution and premium expansion play out. Bank of America Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Uber (UBER) Following Blacklane Acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Uber and WeRide launched Level?4, fare?charging robotaxis in Dubai (Uber holds a ~5.82% stake in WeRide). Real?world AV deployments can reduce long?term driver costs and open new mobility revenue streams if scalable. Uber Holds a 5.82% Stake in WeRide. Should You Buy WRD Stock Too?
- Positive Sentiment: Uber expanded EV incentives for drivers (national program offering up to $6,500; other reports cite $4,000 offers) to accelerate electrification, reduce driver fuel exposure, and support regulatory/ESG positioning — a potential long?term cost saving and PR positive. Uber expands EV grant nationwide, offering drivers up to $6,500 in incentives
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi signaled openness to integrating Tesla robotaxis on Uber’s platform — a potential revenue upside but dependent on third?party AV readiness and regulatory approvals. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi hopes to incorporate Tesla robotaxis on its platform: ‘It’s a great car’
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces on AI/agent infrastructure and autonomy debate (Fortune, Motley Fool, Zacks) frame longer?term strategic context but are unlikely to move the stock near term. I helped build Uber and Discord and now my tools help fuel billion-dollar unicorns. But Silicon Valley is losing the AI race to itself
- Negative Sentiment: Restaurant partners pushed back after Eats fee increases — a notable chain cut ties, highlighting merchant resistance that could pressure Eats GMV or force promotions/fee rollbacks. Popular pizza chain cuts ties with Uber Eats
- Negative Sentiment: Outlets urging caution note autonomous vehicles could both help and threaten Uber’s core ride business — if OEMs monetize robotaxis directly, Uber’s take-rate and marketplace edge could be pressured. Should You Buy Uber Stock on the Dip?
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
Further Reading
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