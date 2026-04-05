Myriad Asset Management US LP Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Myriad Asset Management US LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, Munro Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,294,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $111.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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