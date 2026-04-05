Open Loot Price Down 30.6% Over Last Week (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Open Loot has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $1.98 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Loot token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Loot has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.43 or 0.99657002 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Open Loot Token Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,958,824 tokens. The official website for Open Loot is openloot.com. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot.

Buying and Selling Open Loot

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 781,958,824.11401463 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.00827659 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,363,123.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Loot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Loot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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