Irys Self Reported Market Cap Tops $41.76 Million (IRYS)

Irys (IRYS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Irys token can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Irys has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Irys has a market capitalization of $41.76 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Irys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.43 or 0.99657002 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Irys

Irys’ launch date was November 25th, 2025. Irys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Irys’ official Twitter account is @irys_xyz. The official message board for Irys is irys.xyz/blog. The official website for Irys is irys.xyz.

Irys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Irys (IRYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Irys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,472,987,189 in circulation. The last known price of Irys is 0.02133044 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $4,644,404.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://irys.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Irys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Irys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Irys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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