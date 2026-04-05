BFUSD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $440.03 Thousand (BFUSD)

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, BFUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BFUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC on major exchanges. BFUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $440.03 thousand worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.43 or 0.99657002 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BFUSD Profile

BFUSD’s total supply is 1,511,649,039 tokens. The official website for BFUSD is www.binance.com/en/bfusd. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Buying and Selling BFUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency. BFUSD has a current supply of 1,511,649,039.0886366. The last known price of BFUSD is 0.99935506 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $325,914.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BFUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BFUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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