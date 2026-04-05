John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on April 23rd

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

John Wiley & Sons has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. John Wiley & Sons has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $410.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 636,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

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John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

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