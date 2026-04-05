Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 28th

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Sylvamo has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

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Sylvamo Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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