Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 28th

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.
Sylvamo has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
Sylvamo Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of SLVM stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99.
About Sylvamo
Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.
The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.
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