Nvwm LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 74,534.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 149,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $87,002.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,284.92. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,103,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,239.08. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 84,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,310 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EW opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $87.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.96.

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Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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